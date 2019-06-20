Yemen rebels target Saudi desalination plant: coalition

A Yemeni rebel strike targeted a desalination plant in the southwestern Saudi province of Jizan, a Riyadh-led military coalition fighting the rebels said Thursday.

The projectile struck near the plant in the Al-Shuqaiq area of late Wednesday, was quoted as saying by the official

It reported no casualties or damage, adding that they were investigating the nature of the projectile.

Late Wednesday, Yemen's Iran-aligned Huthi rebels said they fired a missile at a power station in province.

The said on Thursday that had been briefed about reports of a missile strike on Saudi Arabia, without offering details.

The rebels, who have faced persistent coalition bombing since March 2015 which has exacted a heavy civilian death toll, have stepped up missile and drone attacks across the border in recent weeks.

Last week, a rebel missile attack on the international airport in the southwestern city of wounded 26 civilians, drawing promises of "stern action" from the coalition.

denounced last week's strike as an apparent "war crime", urging the Huthis to immediately stop all attacks on in

The attacks come amid heightened regional tensions with Iran, which has repeatedly accused of supplying sophisticated weapons to the rebels. denies the charge.

Saudi have reported an intensification of coalition air raids on rebel positions in the northern Yemeni province of Hajjah and the capital

The coalition intervened in support of the in 2015 when fled into Saudi exile as the rebels closed in on his last remaining territory in and around second city Aden.

Since then, the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, many of them civilians, relief agencies say.

It has triggered what the UN describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with more than 24 million Yemenis -- more than two-thirds of the population -- in need of aid.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)