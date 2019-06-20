CII-TN urges CM to come out with exclusive policy for MSMEs

: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has requested K to release a separate policy for the micro, small and medium enterprises.

A team, led by CII state council S Chandramohan, called on at the Secretariat, recently and congratulated him on the measures taken by his government to boost the industrial climate of the state.

During the brief interaction, the team thanked him for bringing out an exclusive policy for defence and aerospace industries, a press release said Thursday.

"The CII team also made a request to the to come out with an exclusive policy for MSMEs," it said.

The trade body apprised on those initiatives taken by it like ease of doing business, district development, primary education, job creation among others.

The CII urged Palaniswami to expedite also the plan to set up a new greenfield airport here and also enhance air connectivity in tier-II cities.

It may be recalled that Palaniswami who'd met Prime Minister recently in had presented a memorandum requesting the Centre to extend support for construction of the airport "with equal participation by the government of India".

Palaniswami assured the industry leaders of necessary support from the and ensure a balanced development with thrust on inclusive growth, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)