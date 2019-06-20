Silver futures surge 2.22 pc on firm global cues

Silver futures rose 2.22 per cent to Rs 38,132 per kg Thursday after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery traded higher by Rs 828, or 2.22 per cent, at Rs 38,132 per kg in a business turnover of 15,014 lots.

Similarly, the for September delivery advanced by Rs 825, or 2.19 per cent, to Rs 38,520 per kg in 7,589 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders, in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals, influenced silver prices at futures trade here.

In the international market, silver traded 2.62 per cent higher at USD 15.35 an ounce in

