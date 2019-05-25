Canada considering simulator training for 737 MAX

Canadian said Friday he is considering requiring that pilots undergo simulator training on Boeing's 737 MAX before it will be allowed to return to the skies after being grounded following two deadly crashes.

"We should not, at this point, discount simulator training," told a press conference in

"We'll wait to see what the is, but it is premature to say that there is no requirement for simulator training."



His comments follow a meeting on Thursday in in which civil regulators from around the world failed to agree on the return to service of the

The planes were grounded after two deadly crashes in in March and in October that left a combined 346 people dead.

Investigators have focused on the MAX's anti- in inquiries into the two deadly crashes.

last week said the MCAS update was ready for the certification process, and US airlines were hoping the planes could be back in the skies in time for part of the

But Daniel Elwell, of the US Federal Administration, poured cold water on hopes of a speedy resolution, after revealing had held off submitting a proposed for review after his agency raised additional questions.

He also said regulators have yet to decide on changes to pilot training once the adjustments have been approved.

The has differed with a number of countries on this issue, including believes training on computers or tablets is sufficient for seasoned pilots but wants to require training on flight simulators.

Nicholas Robinson, of Canada's civil aviation, said Thursday the training was a "possible option" but added it was too early to say if it would be mandatory.

