K'taka JDS chief likens BJP To celestial nymph, party MLAs to 'Vishwamitra'

Karnataka JDS A H likened the to a celestial nymph and MLAs of his party to 'Vishwamitra', saying they would not fall for the charms of the saffron party to topple the JDS- government.

The coalition government will continue and complete its full term, he told reporters here.

"I assure you - all my MLAs are Vishwamitra, who would not fall for the charms of celestial nymph. The celestial nymph is the The saffron party has failed in their attempts to destabilise the government on many occasions," he said.

Vishwamitra was an ancient sage.

The has been trying to destabilise the government since beginning of the formation of the coalition government, but they have been failing in their endeavours, he said.

Replying to a question, Vishwanath said H D Deve Gowda is unperturbed over his defeat from Tumkuru as he has seen ups and downs in his political career.

"The patriarch has seen many ups and downs in his political career. His defeat in Tumkuru Lok Sabha has not shaken him. It has only invigorated the passion to strengthen the party even further," he said.

The greatest of Indian leaders like and had tasted defeat in their political careers, but they all bounced back strongly, Vishwanath argued.

"Only we are perturbed, not Deve Gowda ji for his defeat," he added.

