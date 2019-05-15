Canadian PM visits ravaged Notre Dame to show solidarity

French Franck says that a month after a fire engulfed Cathedral, the edifice is still being made safe enough for its restoration to begin.

and Canadian wore hard hats for a visit Wednesday inside the Gothic church.

Trudeau said he wanted to show Canadians' solidarity "toward our French cousins." After the devastating April 15 fire, he said, one "can't help but marvel at how so much was saved." The French said that operations to secure and conserve the cathedral must be completed before restoration works can start.

He said robots, for instance, were removing gravel from inside the cathedral, to be examined both by ministry experts and police seeking clues about the fire's origin.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)