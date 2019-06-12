Cap personal income tax rate at 25 pc to boost demand: PHDCCI

The maximum personal income rate in the country should move towards 25 per cent to increase disposable income, thereby boosting demand in the economy, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) said Wednesday.

The industry body, in a statement, said liquidity infusion, job creation and would be crucial at this juncture to revitalise the and accelerate it to a higher growth trajectory.

The maximum personal income rate presently stands at 30 per cent.

The government must expedite liquidity infusion through gradual reduction in CRR from the current level of 4 per cent to 2 per cent and in SLR from 19 per cent to 15 per cent, said.

Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) is the portion of the deposits which banks are required to park with the RBI, whereas SLR or Statutory Liquidity Ratio is the portion of funds which banks are required to park in treasury bills and other instruments.

We appreciate the recent cut in repo rate by 25 bps and expect that the repo rate would be reduced by 125 bps gradually from the current level of 5.75 per cent to 4.5 per cent in the coming quarters, said.

The transmission of policy rate cut by the sector in terms of reduced lending rates would be crucial to boost liquidity and induce demand in the country, he added.

Besides, he said, creation of jobs in the would require structural reforms in the labour laws.

The low hanging fruit at this juncture is to promote by enacting law for fixed term employment in all sectors and making the labour laws simpler by converting 44 labour laws into 4 labour codes, said.

In a separate statement, Deputy Secretary General Col said labour and land reforms would go a long way in attracting new investment not only from within the country but also overseas.

"Given a huge political capital at his command, would be able to bring in these reforms with a wide political support as also goodwill from other key stakeholders.

"Such reforms would send a very positive message across the world about unleashing an investor-friendly regime, making the country the best bet among the emerging markets," Sanyal said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)