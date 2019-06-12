Lord Swraj Paul conferred with London Zoo's highest honour

Leading NRI and UK parliamentarian Lord was conferred with the Zoo's highest honour in recognition of his support for the institution.

Lord Paul, of the Caparo Group, donated 1 million pounds in 1993 to prevent the zoo from closure owing to financial constraints. Subsequently, he made several other donations for various projects of the zoo.

The British-Indian received the prestigious Zoological Society of London's Honorary Fellowship for 2019 on Tuesday, joining a select band of distinguished personalities such as Price Philip, former and veteran Sir who were similarly honoured in 1977, 1991 and 1998 respectively.

The citation read out at the award ceremony said, "For the last 30 years, Lord Paul's support has been key in enabling ZSL and our Zoos to inspire, empower and inform people about wildlife and conservation. Through the Ambika Paul Foundation, ZSL has received a number of transformational gifts towards projects at ZSL Zoo."



"We gratefully acknowledge the commitment, generosity and dedication of Lord Paul and his family to ZSL's purpose and we are delighted to present Lord Paul with the Society's Honorary Fellowship," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)