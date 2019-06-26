CAPSI ties up with Assocham to promote star ratings for private security agencies

-
The Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) said Wednesday that it has partnered with the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) to establish collaborative relations between the two bodies for the propagation of the 'Security sTar Agencies Rating' (STAR) scheme.
The scheme aims to standardise private security agencies based on internationally accepted ISO standards. The STAR scheme was launched on February 8 in Mumbai during the Special Standards Conclave organised by the Ministry of Commerce.
CAPSI Chairman Kunwar Vikram Singh said in a statement, "The 'Security sTar Agencies Rating' (STAR) scheme has been conceptualised by CAPSI with the help and support of the Quality Council of India (QCI), the country's apex quality facilitation and national accreditation body."
He added that it will prove to be a game-changer in the overall functioning of private security agencies in India. Based on a criterion for certification, the STAR scheme envisages a 'seven star' rating system purely based on competence and compliance factors."
Assocham Deputy Secretary General Saurabh Sanyal said, "Over 4.5 lakh Assocham members and its 450 associations will adopt this advanced approach to private security management. Apart from physical security, we will also move towards addressing the modern-day challenges related to cybersecurity."
Anil Jauhri, CEO (National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies), QCI, said: "The STAR scheme is a testimony to our commitment and embodies our belief that while Indian industry should adopt international standards, the industry may need to do so in phases and hence levels of certification with the ultimate objective of meeting international standards like ISO 9001 as also domestic regulations.
