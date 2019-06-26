Man abandons wife by pronouncing 'talaq' thrice, NCW sends notice to Haryana police

The issued a notice to police on Wednesday and sought an action taken report from them in a case where a woman was physically assaulted and abandoned by her husband after pronouncing 'talaq' thrice.

In the notice to DGP Manoj Yadava, NCW said she is deeply "concerned and shocked" by the incident. She sought an action taken report in the matter.

The NCW also took suo motu cognizance of another media report, which said a young couple in Odisha's district was tortured and their heads forcefully shaved off.

The NCW also sent a notice to in the matter.

"The incident is offensive, unethical and shows disrespect towards the dignity and respect of a woman," Sharma said while referring to the incident in Odisha.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, I request you to kindly take immediate action in the matter. A detailed action taken report to the Commission at an early date will be appreciated, she said in the notice.

