Cardholders to get cash in lieu of rice through DBT system

-
ALSO READ
Kiran Bedi led Water Rich Puducherry initiative completes 200 weeks
Sanitation can't be limited to smart cities only: Kiran Bedi
Bedi justifies seeking funds from corporates for desilting
Bedi rejects demand to ease age-limit for post of constables
Bedi's open house helps 'exploited' maid to return from Kuwait
-
Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi Saturday approved the proposal of the Civil Supplies Department here to distribute cash to every family coming under the public distribution system under the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system instead of supply of rice or wheat through ration shops for November last.
A communication has been sent to mediapersons through whatsapp saying that Bedi had approved sanction of Rs 15.62 crore towards transfer of financial assistance in lieu of supply of rice or wheat to all cardholders for November 2018.
Also, the communication highlighted the files Bedi had approved during the last one week on various subjects and the sanction of funds to cardholders was one of the subjects.
Families holding yellow colour ration cards have been getting 10 kg rice every month through ration shops while those with red colour cards (below poverty line category) were getting 20 kg rice under free rice scheme.
Territorial Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had claimed that the recent Madras High Court order, permitting distribution of freebies to all ration cardholders in Tamil Nadu without any discrimination, was also applicable to Puducherry.
The chief minister, who has been at loggerheads with Bedi, charged the Lieutenant Governor with 'twisting and misinterpreting' the court order which, he said, had only restrained the Tamil Nadu government from distributing cash gift of Rs 1,000 to all families.
Bedi had hailed the court order directing the Tamil Nadu government to restrict the Pongal cash gift of Rs 1,000 to Below Poverty Line families.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU