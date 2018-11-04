'Cartist Yatra' to cover 8,000 kms, 21 cities

The 'Cartist Yatra' this year will cover over 8,000 kms across 21 cities of the country, its organiser said.

The is an initiative by Jaipur-based Himanshu Jangid, who created the Cartist platform for promoting automobile art.

The yatra, with the theme of 'unity', is scheduled to begin on November 27 from which would bring together nearly 1,000 artists in a span of 80 days.

"Cartist will host 10 city events with a series of interactive sessions on art, automobile, design, heritage, and culture. The Cartist 2018-19 unites art forms, art, and automobile, artists, people, values, and heritage of the country," Jangid told here.

"We are requesting prominent people of the society to come forward and contribute by giving their vehicle as a mark of celebration... we will paint these vehicles free of cost. We will travel this year with 10 vehicles with different themes to reflect the diversity of in unity, he said.

Cartist is offering to paint five cars in each city on first come first serve basis.

Lalit Kala Academy, Heritage Transport Museum, Vintage and and others have lent their support to the

The yatra will cover cities in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and

The first edition of the yatra last year travelled across nine cities for 121 days and brought 1,000 artists together.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)