Tinsukia killings: Assam govt hands over Rs 5 lakh each to kin of deceased

Press Trust of India  |  Tinsukia (Assam) 

Assam government Sunday

handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh as compensation to families of each of the five persons, three days after they were killed by unidentified gunmen in the district.

BJP MLA from Sadiya, Bolin Chetia, visited the victims' houses and gave the cheques.

"I have handed over the cheques that the state government had announced after the massacre," Chetia told reporters after meeting the victim families.

The Assam government had announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh and a job for the next of the kin of the deceased.

Three members of a family were among five people shot dead by suspected ULFA (Independent) gunmen while two others were injured at Kheroni in the district Thursday night, police said.

Sun, November 04 2018. 17:40 IST

