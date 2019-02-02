Carved stone pillar at UNESCO world heritage site damaged

: A carved stone pillar at the UNESCO world at in was allegedly damaged by miscreants and a video of it has gone viral.

Following the incident, D K Shivakumar said stringent action would be taken against those responsible.

The clip shows three men pushing the artistically carved stone pillar to the ground, following which it breaks and the trio rejoice.

Other damaged pillars are also shown lying around, but it was not immediately clear whether the men had damaged it.

In a statement, Shivakumar, also the district in-charge of Ballari under which falls, said he has directed police to trace the culprits and initiate action.

"We will not tolerate any such act of causing damage to historical sites," he said.

Police said they were verifying the authenticity of the video and have begun investigations.

Locals staged a protest, demanding that adequate security be provided to the monuments.

Recently, the erstwhile capital of Vijayanagar empire- Hampi- known for its rich architecture, was listed second on list of 52 must-go sites in the world.

