Locals march to demand proper protection for Hampi monuments

-
ALSO READ
Will give directions to conduct "Hampi Utsava" in a simple
Cong demands govt include Hampi in must-see list of ASI
People more important than Hampi festival: Karnataka Minister
Photographic binary on ancient and emerging cities to be on view
Exhibition captures duality between medieval and modern cities
-
After a video of a man causing damage to a pillar reportedly in the temple ruins of Hampi surfaced on social media, locals on Saturday staged a protest demanding adequate protection for the ancient monuments.
Locals protested after a video of a man damaging the pillar of the temple ruins, said to be in Hampi, began circulating on social media.
The development comes just days after the Times Magazine listed the Hampi World Heritage site as the second must-see place in 2019.
Hampi, an ancient village in Karnataka is dotted with numerous ruined temple complexes from the Vijayanagara Empire. It is believed to have been the country's richest city, which attracted traders from Persia and Portugal.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU