Report: Iran's president supports Venezuela's government

Iran's official agency says has his expressed support for Venezuelan

IRNA's report on Saturday says Rouhani met with the Venezuelan to Tehran, Carlos Alcala Cordones, and voiced his support for

"We believe the people of though unity and standing by the government will defuse the pressures by Washington," Rouhani is quoted as saying.

Rouhani describes what he termed as U.S. intervention in Venezuela's internal affairs as "very ugly".

"Americans basically oppose popular revolution and independent nations," added Rouhani, according to the report.

has been a key supporter of since 1999 when the late came to power in

Both countries are members of OPEC and have had numerous economic agreements.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)