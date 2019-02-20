Case against 2 for threatening woman for Facebook post

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Police Wedneday registered a case against two persons for threatening a woman with rape and murder for her Facebook post appealing calm in the wake of Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

Pooja Nirala, who works in an NGO and insisted on being named in news reports, filed the case at the All Women Police Station in Guwahati against two persons - Debadyuti Roy (Debu) and Bidyut Gogoi - for their hate-filled post on social media.

"I had uploaded a post mentioning about BJP doing politics on Pulwama terror attack. I appealed in the post to maintain peace as only soldiers from the families of common people die in a war," she told PTI.

The two persons then shared her post and used filthy languages on her. Debadyuti Roy even had his profile picture named as "Namo Again", Nirala added.

"Debadyuti Roy threatened with rape and Bidyut Gogoi said of killing me by shooting," she said in her complaint to the police.

When contacted, a police official said an FIR has been registered and investigation has begun.

First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 20:05 IST

