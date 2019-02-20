Case against 2 for threatening woman for Facebook post

Police Wedneday registered a case against two persons for threatening a woman with and murder for her post appealing calm in the wake of Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

Pooja Nirala, who works in an NGO and insisted on being named in reports, filed the case at the All Women Police Station in Guwahati against two persons - (Debu) and Bidyut Gogoi - for their hate-filled post on social media.

"I had uploaded a post mentioning about BJP doing politics on Pulwama terror attack. I appealed in the post to maintain peace as only soldiers from the families of common people die in a war," she told

The two persons then shared her post and used filthy languages on her. even had his profile picture named as "Namo Again", Nirala added.

" threatened with and Bidyut Gogoi said of killing me by shooting," she said in her complaint to the police.

When contacted, a said an FIR has been registered and investigation has begun.

