U19 Test: India colts dismiss South Africa for 197

Off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen grabbed four for 50 as U-19 bowled out for a paltry 197 on the opening day of the first youth 'Test' on Wednesday.

However hit back with a late strike as under-19 ended the first day's day play at 95 for three.

The visiting team, elected to bat after won the toss and was in trouble losing opener Thamsanqa Kumalo to the fifth ball of the match for a duck.

Kumalo was bowled by right-arm fast-medium pacer Anshul and the South Africans suffered another blow when the other opener (4) edged one to the off

Montgomery (57) and Andile Mogakane (20) were involved in a brief recovery before the latter, nicked one to Ahuja of the of to reduce the visiting team to 39 for 3.

and had two scalps each as three South African batsmen failed to open their account. The right-handed Montgomery played some beautiful shots while defending with assurance.

The fourth-wicket stand was broken when Makhakha was castled by off-spinner Shokeen. Montgomery and left-hander (58) added 25 runs before the was trapped leg-before wicket by Shokeen.

The South African lower-order couldn't provide much support to all-rounder Parsons, who batted with panache and scored an important half-century. His knock contained five fours and a six.

In reply, the Rahul Dravid-coached Indian team suffered an early setback when Varun Nayanar was bowled by paceman Lifa Ntanzi for a duck off the third ball of the innings.

Mumbai's Divyansh Saxena (44) played in an enterprising manner to lead India's response, striking six fours and a six and added 36 runs with fellow left-hander Vathsal Govind (23) and 59 runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal (24).

Parsons struck with his second ball, having Jaiswal caught and bowled to leave India at 95 for 3, still 102 runs behind at stumps on day one of the four-day match.

Brief scores: Under-19 197 all out in 67.5 overs ( 58, 57, Hrithik Shokeen 4 for 50) vs India 'A' 95 for 3 in 19.2 overs (Divyansh Saxena 44 batting).

