Photos of ex-Pakistani cricketers removed from Nagpur stadium

The Association (VCA) has removed pictures of former Pakistani cricketers from its stadium near here in view of public sentiments after the terror attack, a said Wednesday.

The photos of former team captain and now Prime Minister Imran Khan, batting legend and some other players were removed from the Stadium at Jamtha three days ago, told

These photos were kept at the press box and other non- public areas in the stadium, he said.

Jaiswal said the step has been taken keeping in view the sentiments of people at large after the terror attack.

associations of and have also removed the pictures of former Pakistani cricket players from their respective stadiums in and to protest the Febraury 14 attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

The last week covered a portrait of to protest against the terror attack.

