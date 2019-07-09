Cases registered against 5 NGOs for violating foreign funding rules: Govt

Cases have been registered against five NGOs for alleged violation of the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA) in the last three years, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the NGOs against whom the cases have been registered were 'New Life Ministries in India in Kolar, Karnataka (2016), Caruna Bal Vikash (CBV) in Anna Nagar East, Chennai (2016) and Adhane Management Consultants Private Ltd (AMCPL) in Anna Nagar East, Chennai (2016)'.

Cases were also registered against Advantage India in Gulmohar Enclave in New Delhi (2017) and Lawyers Collective in Mumbai (2019) for alleged violation of the provisions of the FCRA, he said replying a written question.