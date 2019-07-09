JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Madras HC seeks EPFO response on plea against mandatory Aadhaar-UAN linking
Business Standard

HIV test compulsory before marriage? Goa is considering, says health min

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane added that the proposal to make HIV testing compulsory before marriage was being vetted by the Law Department

IANS  |  Panaji 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday said that the coastal state's government was mulling making HIV tests mandatory before the registration of marriages.

"We are considering making an HIV test compulsory for the prospective couples before registration of marriage in Goa. It is not mandatory right now," Rane told IANS.

Rane, who is also a Minister for Law, added that the proposal to make HIV testing compulsory before marriage was being vetted by the Law Department.

"If it is cleared by the Department soon, then we will table the law in the monsoon session of the state Legislative Assembly," Rane said.

The monsoon session will begin on July 15.

In 2006, a similar proposal was mooted by then Health Minister Dayanand Narvekar, with the Goa cabinet approving the legislation making HIV testing mandatory before marriage.

But the initiative did not reach fruition.
First Published: Tue, July 09 2019. 11:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU