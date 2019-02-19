Cash for tweet: Celebs caught on camera agreeing to post online for political parties

More than 30 Bollywood celebrities, including Jackie Shroff, Kailash and Oberoi, have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on platforms in exchange for money, claimed on Tuesday.

Operation Karaoke by had its reporters posing as representatives from a company and meeting actors, singers, dancers and TV stars through their managers to allegedly strike a deal ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference here, said the sting revolves around 36 celebrities agreeing to post messages on their Facebook, and accounts to help create a favourable environment for certain political parties in the run up to the elections.

The celebs, most of them second rung TV and film stars, agreed to tweet content on various issues to be provided to them before posting the same on their pages to make it look as their own, he alleged.

"They would defend the government even on controversial issues such as rape and fatal accidents such as bridge collapses. They were even willing to sign a dummy contract for endorsement of products to disguise the real nature of the proxy political campaigning that they were willing to do," Bahl said.

According to Cobrapost, the party in question was, in most cases, the and the (AAP), and the in some instances.

Many celebrities agreed to share their PAN number and banking details but most preferred cash, he claimed.

The has put out a series of tweets with videos of the celebrities caught in the sting.

According to Cobrapost, most of the celebrities did not blink an eye before saying Aye to the proposition, asking for a fee ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 50 lakh per message.

"Some even quoted a fee of Rs 20 crore for an eight-month contract, and almost none of them said no to black money when we told them a bulk of their fee would be paid in cash," the outlet claimed.

Representing a fictitious PR agency and taking on aliases, Cobrapost reporters approached these celebrities asking if they would be willing to promote a political party discreetly on Twitter, and

In a statement on the sting, Cobrapost said some of the celebrities tweeted without having been paid any money to "show their eagerness".

Some celebrities turned down Cobrapost's offer to promote a political party on

"When we approached Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi, and with our proposition, these celebs chose to go by their conscience and straightaway refused to play ball," it said.

Apart from Shroff, and Oberoi, those who agreed to tweet for money included names such as Shreyas Talpade, Sunny Leone, Shakti Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Ameesha Patel, Tisca Chopra, Rakhi Sawant, TV star Nikitin Dheer, Puneet Issar, Rajpal Yadav, Minissha Lamba, Hiten Tejwani and wife Gauri Pradhan, Mahima Chaudhary, Rohit Roy, Aman Verma, and among others.

Daler Mehndi, Mika, and Baba Sehgal, and comedians Rajpal Yadav, Raju Srivastava, and (VIP) were also part of the list.

