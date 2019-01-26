AR Divine backed by Kailash Kher unveils 'Mere watan'

Band AR Divine, which was launched last year by popular Kailash Kher, has released a song titled "Mere watan" on the occasion of on Saturday.

"I felt so proud when I heard 'Mere watan' by AR It's been beautifully composed and sung by them for our nation. They are the youth of our future Bharat and when we see them showing love and respect towards our motherland, we can't help but feel a sense of pride," said in a statement.

The band consists of (vocals), Rachit Agarwal (vocals), Shivahari Ranade (keyboard), Neelabh Nath (lead guitar), Jainesh Parle (drums), Aditya Dhekale (percussion) and (bass guitar).

"For us, 'Mere watan' means a lot, as it is a song of love that we feel for our country and a feeling of pride that comes across... that shows the whole world that we are in love and that we are proud Indians," AR said in a joint statement.

It's exclusively available for a month on SongDew and from February 2, it will be out on all the digital platforms.

