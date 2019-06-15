Caster Semenya declines Rabat 800m race: organisers

-
ALSO READ
Sports court delays Semenya verdict until April
IAAF rejects claims that it wants to classify Caster Semenya as biological male
Semenya says she is 'unquestionably a woman'
IOC chief calls Semenya case 'complicated and delicate'
Semenya wins Doha 800m in first race since gender ruling defeat
-
Two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya will not run her specialist 800m distance at Rabat on Sunday despite having received an invitation to do so, in the latest twist of her bitter court battle over gender rules.
"She received an invitation but is unable to organise her schedule to come to Rabat," organiser Alain Blondel told AFP.
Semenya was cleared to take part in the Diamond League meeting after Switzerland's top court rejected an IAAF request to re-impose rules obliging her to lower her testosterone before competing in certain events.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU