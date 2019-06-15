Caster Semenya declines Rabat 800m race: organisers

Two-time Olympic champion will not run her specialist 800m distance at on Sunday despite having received an invitation to do so, in the latest twist of her bitter court battle over gender rules.

"She received an invitation but is unable to organise her schedule to come to Rabat," organiser told AFP.

was cleared to take part in the meeting after Switzerland's top court rejected an IAAF request to re-impose rules obliging her to lower her testosterone before competing in certain events.

