JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Aditi Ashok finds form, lies Tied-9th provisionally on LPGA
Business Standard

Caster Semenya declines Rabat 800m race: organisers

AFP  |  Paris 

Two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya will not run her specialist 800m distance at Rabat on Sunday despite having received an invitation to do so, in the latest twist of her bitter court battle over gender rules.

"She received an invitation but is unable to organise her schedule to come to Rabat," organiser Alain Blondel told AFP.

Semenya was cleared to take part in the Diamond League meeting after Switzerland's top court rejected an IAAF request to re-impose rules obliging her to lower her testosterone before competing in certain events.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 14:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU