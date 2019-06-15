Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl against Australia

-
-
Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to field against Australia in their World Cup match here Saturday.
Sri Lanka made two changes, Pradeep Nuwan and Milinda Siriwardana come in the playing XI.
For Australia, Nathan Coulter-Nile makes way for Jason Behrendorff.
Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff.
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Milinda Siriwardana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep.
