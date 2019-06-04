Castor seed prices dip on muted demand

Castor seed prices fell by Rs 98 to Rs 5,572 per in futures trade Tuesday as investors trimmed their bets on muted demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for June was trading lower by Rs 98, or 1.73 per cent, at Rs 5,572 per

Castor seed for August delivery also dipped by Rs 88, or 1.53 per cent, to Rs 5,658 per with an open interest of 1,98,220 lots.

