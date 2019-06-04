Corporates can fund facilities in govt institutions: Minister

agriculture and R Kamalakannan said here Tuesday the territorial government welcomed the participation of the industrial houses and private institutions in strengthening the infrastructure of government educational institutions.

Addressing reporters, the said the industrial houses and institutions could contribute funds under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) scheme to ensure that government educational institutions had proper infrastructure.

He said the government on its own was battling shortage of funds and decline in grants from the Centre, causing disruption in ensuring

"To tide over the situation, we invite a proactive role by industrial houses and they could contribute funds under the CSR scheme," he said.

Stating that there had been a rise in demand for seats in government higher institutions, the said to meet the demand the government had increased the number of seats to 6,475 in arts and science colleges.

There were 11 such colleges and with the pass percentage in higher secondary schools having increased "the need has arisen to raise the number of seats in the arts and science courses."



He said the system of of applications for admission adopted now has attracted good patronage.

Teachers would be appointed in colleges on contract basis soon, he said.

Two new undergraduate courses in psychiatry and public administration would be started during this year in Kasturba Government Arts college in Villianoor in and in the Arignar Anna Government Arts college in Karaikal, he said.

Each of these two courses would have an intake of 60 students.

He said that the government would introduce 'management information system' through which the attendance of teachers and the students in classes would be tracked every day.

On the new policy, Kamalakannan said the government supported only the two-language formula.

