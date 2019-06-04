CBI closes case against Nagaland IAS officer

The has closed a case of against IAS Jyoti Kalash, which was registered in 2008.

The probe against Kalash, a 1990-batch, cadre officer, was closed by the CBI as the accusations in the FIR against him could not be substantiated by the agency during its exhaustive probe.

The agency had submitted its closure report to the which was accepted on July 18, 2011, according to the court order.

The case pertained to a CBI FIR against the in 2008 in which the agency had alleged that he had amassed illegal wealth of Rs 37 lakh.

