CBDT chief Sushil Chandra appointed Election Commissioner

CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra was on Thursday appointed as an Election Commissioner, the Law Ministry said.
Chandra, an IIT graduate, is a 1980 batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre).
With his appointment, the EC now has Sunil Arora as the Chief Election Commissioner and Ashok Lavasa and Chandra as fellow commissioners.
