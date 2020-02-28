JUST IN
CBI books GST Asst Commissioner Deepak Pandit for undeclared income

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CBI
Security personnel stand guard outside the CBI headquarters, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct 26, 2018. Congress party workers and leaders (unseen) stage a protest demanding the reinstatement of CBI Director Alok Verma outside the CBI office | Photo: PTI

The CBI has booked Deepak Pandit, an Assistant Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, in corruption charges for amassing assets worth over Rs 3.96 crore which are 376 per cent above his known sources of income, officials said on Friday.

Pandit, a close relative of film personality Ashoke Pandit, is alleged to have abused his official position and indulged in corruption for amassing these assets, the CBI FIR said.

In a tweet in 2018, Ashoke Pandit had described him as his "younger brother".

The agency has booked Deepak Pandit, his wife Arushi and two sons Ashutosh and Divyansh.

The agency sleuths carried out searches at seven residential premises -- six in Mumbai and one in Bhubaneswar -- in the name of Pandit and his family members on Thursday which continued till late evening, they said.

Pandit started his career with the Customs department as a clerk in 1985 in Mumbai, was promoted as Assistant Commissioner in 2014 and is currently posted in Bhubaneswar, the CBI alleged.
First Published: Fri, February 28 2020. 16:32 IST

