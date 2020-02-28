JUST IN
Sonia deputes 5-member team to visit riot-affected areas, submit report

The delegation comprises AICC general Secretary Mukul Wasnik, AICC in-charge Delhi Shaktisinh Gohil, Haryana PCC chief Kumari Selja, Ex-MP Tariq Anwar, and Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday deputed a five-member team to visit the riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi and submit a report to her after assessing the situation there.

The delegation comprises AICC general Secretary Mukul Wasnik, AICC in-charge Delhi Shaktisinh Gohil, Haryana PCC chief Kumari Selja, Ex-MP Tariq Anwar, and Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev.

The Congress president has deputed a delegation of party leaders to visit the riot-affected areas in the National Capital of Delhi and asked the leaders to assess the situation emanating from the mindless violence in riot-affected areas and its after effects, the party said in a statement.

The team has been asked to submit a "detailed report to the Congress President immediately", the statement said.

The death toll in Delhi's communal violence rose to 39 on Friday.
First Published: Fri, February 28 2020. 14:20 IST

