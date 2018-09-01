CBI director congratulates daughter of agency constable for winning bronze in Asiad

-
CBI Director Alok Verma congratulated Harshita Tomar, the daughter of agency's constable Rani Tomar, for winning a bronze medal in Asian Games, officials said Saturday.
Harshita, 16, won the bronze medal in Open Laser Sailing Category Friday. She had totalled 62 after race 12 to finish third.
Her mother Rani Tomar is posted at the anti-corruption branch of the agency in Bhopal.
In his message, Verma said, "Heartiest congratulations Harshita for your fabulous achievement at such a young age. CBI family is proud of you."
"It is a great feeling to win a medal for the country. I can't explain it. It has been a great learning experience for me," Harshita, a former swimmer, said after winning the medal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had also congratulated the teenage medal winner.
