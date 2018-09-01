CBI director congratulates daughter of agency constable for winning bronze in Asiad

Director Verma congratulated Harshita Tomar, the daughter of agency's Rani Tomar, for winning a bronze medal in Asian Games, officials said Saturday.

Harshita, 16, won the bronze medal in Open Sailing Category Friday. She had totalled 62 after race 12 to finish third.

Her mother Rani is posted at the anti-corruption branch of the agency in

In his message, Verma said, "Heartiest congratulations Harshita for your fabulous achievement at such a young age. family is proud of you."



"It is a great feeling to win a medal for the country. I can't explain it. It has been a great learning experience for me," Harshita, a former swimmer, said after winning the medal.

and had also congratulated the teenage medal winner.

