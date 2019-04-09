CBI opposes Lalu Yadav's bail plea in SC, says he is likely to get involved in political activities

The CBI Tuesday opposed in the the bail plea of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is serving jail term in connection with cases, saying he is likely to indulge in political activities ahead of polls.

The CBI, which sought nod from a bench headed by to file its response to the bail plea of Yadav, said the is likely to get involved in political activities and misuse the grant of bail ahead of upcoming polls.

The probe agency said in any case Yadav has been in a hospital ward for over eight months and indulging in political activities.

"During the period in which the petitioner (Lalu Yadav) remained in hospital, he is not only granted a special paying ward with all facilities but he is virtually conducting his political activities from there which would be clear form the list of visitors," the CBI in its reply said.

The agency further said Yadav who claimed to be so unwell that he cannot even remain in jail has now suddenly become physically fit and is seeking bail.

"It is submitted that simultaneous raising of pleas for bails on medical grounds and bail to guide the party and to carry out all essential responsibilities as a in ensuing elections are mutually contradictory and manifest that in the garb of bail on medical ground the petitioner in essence wants to pursue his political activities which is impermissible in law," the CBI said.

The RJD chief, currently lodged in the in Ranchi, has challenged the January 10 verdict of the High Court dismissing his bail plea.

The three cases in which Prasad has been convicted are related to the over Rs 900-crore fodder scam, which pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of money from the treasuries in the Animal Husbandry department in the early 1990s, when was part of

