CBI vs Kolkata police turns into 'didi vs Modi govt'; opp cries 'murder of democracy', BJP hits back

Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is in confrontation with the Modi-led Centre over 'CBI vs Kolkata Police' on the chit fund scam, got an overwhelming support from various political parties who alleged that was trying to "murder democracy" while the BJP hit back dubbing the backing as an "alliance of the corrupt".

The goings-on in also resonated in Parliament with repeated disruptions, and was finally adjourned for the day after leaders of and other parties hit out at the BJP-led government over alleged "misuse" of CBI by it to target opposition leaders.

Banerjee's combative posturing on the issue also became a rallying point for various opposition parties, who are trying to sew up an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the polls.

said that 22 parties have extended their support to the protest against the Centre as he sought to project her as a who has succeeded in uniting the entire opposition against the alleged misuse of the CBI.

" Minister Arvind Kejriwal, TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, DMK's Kanimozhi have expressed their desire to join the protest and are going to Kolkata. Others like Samajwadi Party's have already visited the protest site," said O'Brien. has also extended his party's support to Banerjee.

Hitting out at the opposition support to Banerjee, the BJP said an "alliance of the corrupt" is emerging after her protest against the CBI's move to question the chief in the multi-crore Saradha scam.

The ruling party also fielded its senior leaders and Union ministers to launch a counter-offensive on the issue.

Addressing a press conference, wondered if Banerjee backed the because he held "secrets" and needed to be saved.

Refuting the charge that CBI's move was an "attack on federalism" and comes out of political vendetta, Prasad said this cannot be an "alibi to save the corrupt".

The CBI has acted as per law and it has the power to arrest or question somebody without a warrant, he asserted.

termed the developments in as "unprecedented" and warned that the Centre has powers to take action.

An attempt by the CBI to question Kolkata in connection with the Saradha and chit fund scams on Sunday became the latest flashpoint between the BJP-led Centre and Banerjee, one of its bitter critics. The CBI has accused Kumar of destroying evidence related to the two fraud cases.

A CBI team was prevented from entering the residence of Kumar by personnel, bundled into vehicles, and detained. Contingents of also descended on CBI premises in the city, as a furious Banerjee rushed to Kumar's residence before beginning a dharna opposite Metro Cinema, one of Kolkata's landmarks on Sunday.

Attacking and over developments in West Bengal, Kejriwal said they needed to be defeated in the upcoming polls "to save democracy" in the country.

He also alleged that the "Modi-Shah duo was the biggest danger" the country was facing as they were trying to "murder" democracy.

said,"we applaud and support the stand taken by Banerjee against the autocracy and tyranny of the We firmly stand behind her and the fight against this tyranny."



NCP Sharad Pawar, at whose residence leaders of various opposition parties met in the evening said,"what happened to Mamtaji has happened in Kejriwalji have faced similar issues".

Strongly condemning the incident in West Bengal, the said, it is "a glaring example of how Modi-Shah duo are destroying the institutions. Attacking political opponents in different States, few days before the commence, will have disastrous consequences in the country."



parties, however, said while the Centre is misusing the CBI, is trying to shield the corrupt in the scams and both are "sabotaging" the probe in the process.

The ruling BJD in Odisha also backed Banerjee, saying that the was being "used as a political weapon" ahead of the

On the controversy over the presence of the Kolkata at the protest site, O' Brien said Kumar was present to show solidarity with other officers, as the dharna aimed at strengthening the administration.

MK nominated his sister and member Kanimozhi to meet Banerjee in Kolkata and extend support.

Deftly side-stepping queries on the face-off between the and the Centre, said "anything" can happen in the country until the elections are announced but ruled out the possibility of the making an attempt to dislodge Banerjee from power.

Kalyan Banerjee, a member in the Lok Sabha, alleged that the was hiding facts from Parliament and said the had stayed the summons against Kumar till February 13.

"The CBI has violated the orders of the court by moving against Kumar. This is against the Constitution as well as the federal structure. As the of the state, has protested against this," said Banerjee.

