Will continue 'satyagraha' till country is saved: Mamata

Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a sit-in over the CBI's attempt to question the in connection with chit fund scams, Monday said she will continue her "satyagraha" till the country and its Constitution are "saved".

(TMC) activists organised rallies and sit-in demonstrations in various parts of the state to protest against the BJP-led central government and stopped train movement in at least two districts in

Banerjee, who sat on a dharna around 8.30 pm Sunday to protest against "the attack on constitutional norms", skipped meals and remained awake the entire night on a makeshift dais at in the heart of the city along with some ministers and party members.

The TMC had undertaken a 25-day fast at the same spot in December 2006 to protest the land acquisition in by the erstwhile to set up a The movement catapulted her to power in 2011.

The unprecedented development came after the CBI's attempt to question in connection with chit fund scams.

The team, which went to Kumar's residence in the city's Loudon Street area, was denied permission, bundled into police jeeps and were whisked to a police station.

"This is a satyagraha and I'll continue till the country is saved," Banerjee told reporters present at the

Banerjee said she was getting calls from politicians across the country including former Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, Kamalnath, and Gujarat MLA and Dalit

Asked if any of the leaders would arrive in the city to meet her, Banerjee said, "I've no idea about that. If someone wants to come, we will welcome them. This fight is not by my party. It is for my government".

later reached the dharna venue to express his party's solidarity with Banerjee over the issue.

Some road restrictions have been imposed at the spot where the dais was erected. Several party supporters from different districts thronged the area shouting slogans in support of Banerjee.

The TMC supremo had said she would not attend the assembly, where the state budget would be placed by Amit Mitra, on Monday.

Prior to that, a cabinet meeting would be held inside a makeshift room set up behind the stage.

TMC sources said Banerjee was scheduled to attend a meeting of the party's farmers' wing in an indoor stadium here. However, she might not go there and other party leaders would address the meeting.

Meanwhile, party workers hit the streets from morning in Hooghly, Howrah, Bankura, Burdwan East, Purulia, Birbhum and North 24 Parganas districts, officials said.

Effigies of and national were also burnt by them.

In Howrah and Hooghly districts, TMC activists obstructed train movements while they put up blockades on national highway in district.

Shouting slogans against the CBI, the TMC cadres vowed to continue their fight till the government is defeated in the next polls.

Banerjee had directed party leaders to organise protest marches across the state on Monday between 2 pm and 4 pm without inconveniencing the people.

Insisting that the spirit of "Constitution and federalism" has been stifled, Banerjee had claimed that the knocked on the doors of Kumar without a

Banerjee, one of the prime movers behind the effort to cobble together an anti- alliance ahead of the polls, alleged that and want to impose President's rule in whatever states the opposition is in power.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)