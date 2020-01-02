Gen Rawat orders preparation of road map to create air defence command

-
In one of his first decisions, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat has issued directions to prepare a roadmap by June 30 to create an air defence command to enhance security of India's skies.
Some of the areas identified for bringing in tri-services jointness and synergy include setting up of common "logistics support pools" in stations where two or more services have their presence, officials said.
"The CDS directed that a proposal to create Air Defence Command be prepared by June 30," said an official.
He also set out priorities for execution of various initiatives by December 31 to achieve synergy among the three forces.