MoD looks to induct foreign choppers in Navy, expert advises otherwise
Business Standard

Tough to predict war with Pak, but defence ready for challenge: CDS Rawat

Press Trust of India  |  Thanjavur (TN) 

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat speaks during the Raisina Dialogue 2020, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat on Monday said it was very difficult to predict if a scenario of a war with Pakistan would emerge or not but all the defence services were prepared to take on any challenge.

The top general, who inducted the Sukhoi-30 MKI squadron here, was responding to a question about any possibility of a war emerging between India and Pakistan.

"All the defence services are tasked to be prepared for any option that may emerge.

It is very difficult to predict a scenario. But, we are always prepared for any task that may be assigned to us," Rawat said.
First Published: Mon, January 20 2020. 17:30 IST

