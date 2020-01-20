Tough to predict war with Pak, but defence ready for challenge: CDS Rawat

-
Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat on Monday said it was very difficult to predict if a scenario of a war with Pakistan would emerge or not but all the defence services were prepared to take on any challenge.
The top general, who inducted the Sukhoi-30 MKI squadron here, was responding to a question about any possibility of a war emerging between India and Pakistan.
"All the defence services are tasked to be prepared for any option that may emerge.
It is very difficult to predict a scenario. But, we are always prepared for any task that may be assigned to us," Rawat said.