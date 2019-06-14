Centre committed to make Odisha a global hub for steel ancillary industry: Pradhan

The Centre is committed to develop as an international hub for steel sector's ancillary industries, for Steel said Friday.

The minister's remark came after his meeting with

" Odisha, Shri @Naveen_Odisha and discussed ways to work together to usher in economic & industrial development and generate employment opportunities to bring all round prosperity for the people of Odisha," he said in a tweet.

In a separate tweet, he said during the meeting he also discussed with the CM ways to enhancing Odisha's footprints further in the

"Steel will have a large influence in rejuvenating the economy in The centre is committed to develop Odisha as a global hub of ancillary industry in the Shri @Naveen_Odisha has assured all co-operation in this regard. I am sure the will support Narendra Modi's initiatives and work in collaboration for the holistic development of Odisha," he said.

Pradhan also handed over to Patnaik a cheque of Rs 3 crore, contributed by SAIL for relief and restoration work in the aftermath of cyclone Fani.

The development assumes significance in the wake of presence of major in the state, including like Tata Steel, Steel Authority of Ltd (SAIL), Jindal Steel and (JSPL) in Odisha.

The is also keen to make Odisha a preferred destination for ancillary and downstream manufacturers in the

Earlier, the held talks with about 70 companies and invited them to invest in the state, while assuring them smooth paper work.

While taking the charge of the ministry on May 31, 2019, Pradhan, who belongs to Odisha, had said it will remain a priority sector for the government.

"I have been given the duty to look after the steel sector by which I will fulfil with responsibility. Steel is a strong pillar of development. We have to take this pillar to new heights," Pradhan had said.

