Centre committed to make Odisha a global hub for steel ancillary industry: Pradhan

The Centre is committed to develop Odisha as an international hub for steel sector's ancillary industries, Union Minister for Steel Dharmendra Pradhan said Friday.
The minister's remark came after his meeting with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
"Met Hon. Chief Minister Odisha, Shri @Naveen_Odisha and discussed ways to work together to usher in economic & industrial development and generate employment opportunities to bring all round prosperity for the people of Odisha," he said in a tweet.
In a separate tweet, he said during the meeting he also discussed with the CM ways to enhancing Odisha's footprints further in the steel sector.
"Steel will have a large influence in rejuvenating the economy in Odisha. The centre is committed to develop Odisha as a global hub of ancillary industry in the steel sector. Shri @Naveen_Odisha has assured all co-operation in this regard. I am sure the state government will support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives and work in collaboration for the holistic development of Odisha," he said.
Pradhan also handed over to Patnaik a cheque of Rs 3 crore, contributed by SAIL for relief and restoration work in the aftermath of cyclone Fani.
The development assumes significance in the wake of presence of major steel producers in the state, including like Tata Steel, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) in Odisha.
The state government is also keen to make Odisha a preferred destination for ancillary and downstream manufacturers in the steel sector.
Earlier, the Odisha government held talks with about 70 downstream steel companies and invited them to invest in the state, while assuring them smooth paper work.
While taking the charge of the ministry on May 31, 2019, Pradhan, who belongs to Odisha, had said it will remain a priority sector for the government.
"I have been given the duty to look after the steel sector by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which I will fulfil with responsibility. Steel is a strong pillar of development. We have to take this pillar to new heights," Pradhan had said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
