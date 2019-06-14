JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

PM Modi announces USD 200 mn line of credit for Kyrgyzstan as two sides sign 15 pacts

Indian arrested in Nepal for possessing narcotic drugs
Business Standard

Junior doctors in MP abstain from work for half day

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Junior doctors at government hospitals attached to medical colleges in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Rewa abstained from work for half a day on Friday to express solidarity with their counterparts in West Bengal.

The protest affected the health services in these hospitals.

"Junior doctors in government hospitals attached to medical colleges at Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Rewa did not attend to the patients visiting the out patient departments (OPD) for half a day to show solidarity to their counterparts in Kolkata," president of Madhya Pradesh Junior Doctors Association, Dr Sachet Saxena, told PTI.

Junior doctors across the country were working in difficult condition as they were falling victims to violence and attacks, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 20:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU