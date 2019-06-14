Junior doctors in MP abstain from work for half day

Junior doctors at government hospitals attached to medical colleges in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Rewa abstained from work for half a day on Friday to express solidarity with their counterparts in West Bengal.
The protest affected the health services in these hospitals.
"Junior doctors in government hospitals attached to medical colleges at Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Rewa did not attend to the patients visiting the out patient departments (OPD) for half a day to show solidarity to their counterparts in Kolkata," president of Madhya Pradesh Junior Doctors Association, Dr Sachet Saxena, told PTI.
Junior doctors across the country were working in difficult condition as they were falling victims to violence and attacks, he said.
