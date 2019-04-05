Odisha: Pradhan slams CM for 'poor' governance

on Friday slammed Naveen for "poorly "governing the state of

" Naveen babu must answer why he poorly governed the state during his tenure. Even after 19 years, the Government has failed to provide basic necessities, like, and drinking to the people," said Pradhan at a public meeting here, adding that BJP is committed towards providing "permanent land record" and "pucca house" to all.

Accusing of "deliberately" delaying the implementation of various schemes meant for welfare of farmers, he said: " implemented PM kishan Yojana to benefit the small and marginal farmers, who have less than 5 acre land, which would have benefited 40 lakh farmers in Odisha, but the deliberately delayed implementation by not providing the details of farmers of state."

Pradhan further accused and his relatives of stealing the amount allotted to the farmers under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) Scheme.

Equating Patnaik's work with that of the PM Modi, he accused the of not implementing Ayushman Bharat Yojana, thereby "depriving" people of the state form various health benefits.

He also cornered over giving party tickets to those who shame rape victims.

Odisha will vote in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. The state will be voting simultaneously for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

