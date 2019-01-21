Centre delaying Jalpaiguri circuit bench inauguration: Mamata

on Monday accused the BJP-led central government of delaying inauguration of Calcutta High Court's circuit bench.

She said though the circuit bench was ready for formal inauguration, "politics" of the central government caused a delay.

"We have completed the circuit bench of the and it is ready for inauguration. It's getting delayed because of (the central government). They do not work but only indulge in .. This is nothing new," Banerjee said.

The CM was talking to reporters while inaugurating the 'Uttar Banga Utsav' here.

Urging the people to have faith in her government, she said it would continue the developmental works in the northern part of the state.

"Since coming to power, we have given you what we had promised. So much developmental work is being done. I come here every three to four months, which had never happened earlier (in the Left Front regime).

"Don't be worried... We will help with whatever we have in hand. I will request the people of the Hills to live in peace and be patient. I will solve the problem of Darjeeling. I want a good Darjeeling," Banerjee, who is on an administrative tour to north Bengal, said.

The would continue work on the proposed airports at Malda, Balurhat and Jhargram in a bid to augment regional connectivity, she added.

