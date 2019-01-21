Meghalaya CM launches Whatsapp based grievance redressal

-
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma Monday launched the Whatsapp-based grievance redressal system where people can write to him directly of their grievances and assured genuine grievances will be resolved.
The Chief Minister said at the launch ceremony at his chamber that the whatsapp-based mechanism is an attempt to directly connect with the people.
"The idea to have this platform is to allow people to express their concerns and grievances directly to the chief ministers office," he said.
The Chief Minister said that a lot of problems are there at the grass-root level because the people are not able to connect with the right authorities.
"A dedicated team would share the information received through the system with the concerned departments," he said, adding that his office would also take note of concerns received anonymously.
