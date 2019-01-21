JUST IN
HDFC Mutual Fund Q3 profit up 25 pc at Rs 243 cr

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

HDFC Asset Management Company Monday posted 25 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 243.3 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

The fund house had earned a profit of Rs 195.1 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

"Profit before tax for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was Rs 368.3 crore as compared to Rs 285.1 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 which resulted in an increase of 29 per cent," HDFC Asset Management Company said in a statement.

Total AUM of Rs 3,29,100 crore as of December 31, 2018 compared to Rs 2,93,300 crore as on December 31, 2017, it said.

