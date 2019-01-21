Himachal AIIMS's groundbreaking ceremony performed

Chief Minister and performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the AIIMS at Kothipura in district Monday.

The 750-bedded facility will be built at the cost of Rs 1,351 crores within two years, Thakur said.

He said there will be 100 MBBS and 60 nursing seats in the institute.

Nadda said the institute was being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna.

He said the institute will also have Affordable Medicine and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) outlets and where medicines would be provided at subsidised rates to the poor and needy.

Nadda said the project would be executed by and would have 15 operation theatres and 20 speciality and super speciality departments.

In addition, it will also have an with 30 beds for providing treatment in traditional system of medicine, he said, adding that 14 AIIMS had been sanctioned for different states by the Centre and Himachal was fortunate to get one of the institutions.

