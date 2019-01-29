Centre sanctions over Rs 4.7k cr for Maha drought assistance

The Centre Tuesday sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 4,714.28 crore for Maharashtra's drought affected farmers.

The opposition parties, however, claimed it fell short of the state's actual requirement and was a job "half done".

Welcoming the decision of the Union Agriculture Ministry, Minister tweeted, "Thank you Hon @narendramodi ji, Hon @RadhamohanBJP ji for the drought assistance of 4714.28 crore to "



"This shows the firm commitment of towards the citizens of Maharashtra," Fadnavis' tweet added.

However, state said, "The state had demanded Rs 7,962 crore as financial assistance. But it received only Rs 4,714 crore. This is half job done."



He hit out at the BJP-led state government and claimed kharif and rabi crops had been badly affected.

Chavan said the quantum of assistance from the Union government should have been higher and accused it of failing to address Maharashtra's needs.

