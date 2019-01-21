Centre to look into textile industry's apprehensions on embedded duties: Irani

The government will look into the textile industry's apprehensions regarding embedded duties not being refunded fully and see that no tax is imposed on exports, said.

She made the remarks at the Textile Conclave organised by in Gandhinagar on Sunday, a release said.

"Government is rolling out two new initiatives one for estimating the domestic market consumption while the other would be to develop India-specific apparel sizing which will help in taking policy decisions for growth of domestic industry," said while inaugurating the conclave along with Chief Minister at the Vibrant Global Summit.

The added that since 2014, Rs 35,000 crore has been invested in the textile and apparel sector on account of government support.

congratulated Rupani for announcing the new textile policy in wherein Rs 3 per is offered to small power loom units and Rs 2 per unit to all other segments.

