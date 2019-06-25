Centre urged to bring three more R'sthan cities under Smart City project

The government has asked the Centre to bring three more cities from the state under the City project, an said on Tuesday.

The of the Local Self Government Department, Siddharth Mahajan, said the had written to the Centre to include Jodhpur, Bharatpur and Bikaner under the City project, which if approved, would be implemented at all seven divisional headquarters in the state.

Currently, stands at the ninth position in the country in terms of the execution of City works, whereas has been ranked sixth under the

Apart from Jaipur, the project is running in Rajasthan's Kota, Udaipur and Ajmer.

This year, works to the tune of Rs 400 crore would be carried in Jaipur, of which Rs 250 crore would be spent on the solid waste management, Mahajan said at a press conference here.

Mahajan briefed about the department's work following a press conference held by of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi, addressing states through videoconferencing.

