Centre will use tech to seal Bangladesh borders in Bengal, Assam: Rajnath

on Saturday said the Centre will use technology to seal the international borders of both West and with Bangladesh, through an integrated border management system.

Addressing a rally here in district, Singh alleged that Bangladeshis are illegally entering West

He added that the Centre had sought land from the West government to erect fencing to seal the border with Bangladesh, but is yet to receive it.

"Now, we have decided to use technology to seal both international borders with using a comprehensive integrated border management system," Singh said.

The move will help prevent infiltration as well as smuggling, and ensure safety and security of the nation amid a changing demographic profile of

Coming down heavily on the ruling TMC, he said, "Maximum violence takes place in as per records. None of the 'Ma, Mati and Manus' (mother, land and people) are safe under their rule."



Nearly 100 BJP workers have been killed in the state and none of those involved will be spared, Singh asserted.

"Political violence should end in And for that to happen, Bengal will have a BJP CM in 2021," he said.