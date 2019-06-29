CEO of evening newspaper found dead at hotel room in Jaipur

The CEO of an evening newspaper was found dead at a hotel room in Rajasthan's Jaipur Saturday, police said.

Alok Sharma (53) of "Bulletin Today" was found dead at a hotel in C-Scheme area here.

Police are suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide," said investigating officer Bagga Ram, adding that the victim's family members had lodged a complaint Friday night that he was missing.

The hotel staff had informed police that the room occupied by Sharma was closed since Friday night.

Police broke open the door of the room and found him lying on the bed.

Police said no suicide note was recovered.

