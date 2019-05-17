CESC posts 9pc rise in Q4 net profit

Power utility CESC Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 309 crore in the quarter ended March, registering a 9 per cent year-on-year rise, despite lower income.
Total consolidated income from operations was at Rs 1,734 crore for the reporting quarter against Rs 1,852 crore a year ago.
For the entire fiscal, income from operations stood at Rs 10,664 crore compared with Rs 10,275 crore registered in 2017-18.
CESC is planning demerger of its generation and distribution units. A power purchase agreement between the company and Haldia Energy is also awaiting clearance from the West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
